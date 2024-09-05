Police Crack Down On Gutka Business In Central District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Central District Police launched a crackdown on the illegal gutka/mawa trade on Thursday, arresting 6 suspects and seizing packets of the contraband from their possession.
SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui said that the arrests were made by officers from the Liaquatabad and Gulbahar police stations.
Liaquatabad police arrested four individuals: Aijaz and Kashif were apprehended near a petrol pump in Bandhani Colony with 49 packets of gutka, Zain was arrested at Nageena Chowk, Commercial Area with 40 packets, and Shehzad was detained near 420 Hotel, Liaquatabad No. 6, with 50 packets.
Meanwhile, Gulbahar police arrested Adil alias Mala from Nazimabad with 40 packets of gutka, and Muhammad Zahid with 30 packets. Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of lawyers calls on Balcohistan CM7 seconds ago
-
Food Authority conducts operations in different localities of DIKhan10 seconds ago
-
Army Museum Lahore: Commemorating 1965 war and its heroes13 seconds ago
-
IG Punjab listens to problems, requests of police employees20 seconds ago
-
Google to produce 0.5 mln Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026, presents first to PM29 seconds ago
-
Ramesh Arora pays tribute to martyrs of Sept 636 seconds ago
-
September 6: a blood-written poignant story of Pakistan's invincible warriors, martyrs10 minutes ago
-
EPI organises seminar on 'Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine'11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme11 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1,176 complaints in one day20 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab gives plots to families of 10 police martyrs20 minutes ago
-
Over 1.692m citizens benefited from Khidmat Centres this year21 minutes ago