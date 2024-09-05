Open Menu

Police Crack Down On Gutka Business In Central District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Police crack down on gutka business in central district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Central District Police launched a crackdown on the illegal gutka/mawa trade on Thursday, arresting 6 suspects and seizing packets of the contraband from their possession.

SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui said that the arrests were made by officers from the Liaquatabad and Gulbahar police stations.

Liaquatabad police arrested four individuals: Aijaz and Kashif were apprehended near a petrol pump in Bandhani Colony with 49 packets of gutka, Zain was arrested at Nageena Chowk, Commercial Area with 40 packets, and Shehzad was detained near 420 Hotel, Liaquatabad No. 6, with 50 packets.

Meanwhile, Gulbahar police arrested Adil alias Mala from Nazimabad with 40 packets of gutka, and Muhammad Zahid with 30 packets. Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.

