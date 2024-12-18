Police Crack Down On Illegal Activities At Sheesha Cafes
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, in an ongoing crackdown on Wednesday against illegal Sheesha cafes, arrested 13 individuals and seized hookahs and flavored tobacco from their possession
According to police spokesman, ICT Police intensified crackdown against the Sheesha centers in order to eliminate this menace from the city and special efforts were also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities.
In this regard, the Shalimar police station team apprehended 13 accused during the crackdown against Sheesha cafes.
Police team also recovered hookah and flavors from their possession.
Case were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he said.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
