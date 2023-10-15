Open Menu

Police Crackdown Against Anti-social Elements Continues

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police crackdown against anti-social elements continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Peshawar Police on Sunday have started a crackdown against anti-social elements in different localities across the provincial capital and succeeded in arresting five wanted criminals in the jurisdiction of Badaber Police Station.

According to details, the Police team have arrested five wanted criminals involved in various crimes.

The arrested accused are involved in illegal arms and other crimes, Police officials said here Sunday.

The alleged wanted criminals were identified as Inayatullah, Hafeezullah, Shahzada Akbar, Bilal and Miskeen. Police have also recovered two kalakovs, three pistols, magazines and cartridges of various bores from the arrested suspects.

A report in this connection has also been registered with further investigation and interrogations from the arrested alleged criminals continued.

APP/ijz/1430

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

2 minutes ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

1 hour ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

1 hour ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

4 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

7 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan