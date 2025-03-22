Police Crackdown Against Criminals Continued, 7 Outlaws Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, Larkana Police intensified snap-checking operations in the jurisdictions of Sub-Division Dokri and Sub-Division Bakrani to further strengthen law and order. During the operation, police signaled armed criminals to stop, but the suspects opened fire on the police and SHO Gerilo injured on Saturday.
Police pursued the suspects into the area of Z.A. Bhutto Agricultural University under Bakrani Police Station limits, reaching Village Mehrabpur, where the suspects took refuge in a house. Subsequently, accomplices of the suspects/villagers attacked the police with stones and batons, resulting in injuries to SHO Gerilo, Inspector Mir Muhammad Khoso, who is currently under treatment.
Larkana Police arrested 7 suspects during ongoing operations/search operations against criminals. The identities of the arrested suspects are being verified.
Larkana Police remains steadfast in its frontline role to protect the lives and property of citizens, refusing to back down from any sacrifice.
Clarification: of SSP Larkana that the social media rumor claiming the SHO was injured due to a collision with an ASP’s vehicle is false and baseless. Legal action under the PECA Act 2025 will be taken against those spreading such fake news.
SSP Larkana, visited the trauma center to met SHO Gerilo, Inspector Mir Muhammad Khoso, who was injured during duty.
SSP Larkana discussed the injured officer’s treatment with doctors and ensured timely arrangements for his transfer to Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital for advanced care. He also met the officer’s family and exchanged views on the incident.
The visit was attended by DSP Sadar Saad Jabbar, DSP Aqil Fahad Irshad Mughal, DSP Headquarters Asadullah Sheikh, along with a large number of citizens, political and social leaders, and police personnel.
