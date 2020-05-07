Police crackdown against drug dealers, 75 Kg Hashish, 3 Kg Opium seized in Sargodha

Police in a major operation against drug dealers seized 75 kg of hashish and 3 kg of opium from the arrested two accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Police in a major operation against drug dealers seized 75 kg of hashish and 3 kg of opium from the arrested two accused.

On the special instructions of DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, the police was playing a vital role in drug prevention.

These views were expressed by DSP Sahiwal Circle Fazal Abbas while addressing a press conference.

He said that SHO Sahiwal Zeeshan Iqbal along with a team comprising Sub-Inspector Muhammad Umair and Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf raided Rana Shaukat's Dera and arrested the notorious drug dealers Abdul Wajid and Abdul Wahid sons of Abdul Hameed and recovered 75kg of hashish and 3 kg of opium from their possession.

He said that the accused were smuggling the drugs in different areas.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused for drug trafficking while a case has been registered against Rana Shaukat under the provisions of facilitating drug dealers.

He said that drug dealer is not the enemy of any one nation, region or religion but it is the common enemy of the entire society so every member of the society should realize his responsibility and support the police against such elements.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar has announced to give cash reward and appreciation certificate to SHO Sahiwal Police Station and his team for good performance against drug dealers.