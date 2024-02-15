Open Menu

Police Crackdown Against Drug Dealers, Anti-social Elements Continue

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police crackdown against drug dealers, anti-social elements continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Police, during different operations against drug dealers, including anti-social elements, last month, nabbed 880 suspected accused.

According to a police spokesman, Peshawar Police successfully arrested 880 accused during various operations in the last month. The arrested suspects were wanted by the police for illegal weapons and other heinous crimes.

The official also confirmed that during operations they had recovered 92 Kalashnikovs, 1,380 pistols, 32 shotguns, 143 rifles, one hand grenade, and 44 cartridges from the arrested suspects in the last month.

 

Around 1,368 accused involved in drug trafficking were also arrested.

The official disclosed that besides recovering arms and ammunition, 57 kg of ice, 33 kg of heroin, 20 kg of opium, 278 kg of hashish, and 433 bottles of liquor were recovered from the arrested suspects. 

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

