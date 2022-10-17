UrduPoint.com

Police Crackdown Against Illegal Arm Holders To Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine arm holders and recovered illegal arms, ammunition and knife from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

According to the details, Ratta Amaral police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Nauman and same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ahmed.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Bilal, Owais Aslam and Naveed and recovered 03 pistol of 30 bore from their possession.

While, Airport police arrested Baidar and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Following the operation, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Amir Hamza and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Rawat police recovered 01 knife from Ali and city police recovered 20 round pistol of 30 bore from Salim.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown against those possessing illegal arms will be continued without any discrimination.

