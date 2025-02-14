Police crackdown against kite flying, aerial firing; 44 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police here on Friday launched a crackdown against kite flyers and sellers and arrested 44 accused for kite flying and aerial firing.

According to a Police spokesman, police on the directives of City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, launched a crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing and arrested 41 involved in kite flying and recovered hundreds of kites and string rolls from their possession while three accused were rounded up for aerial firing in the Race Course area.

He informed that action against kite flyers were taken in the areas of Race Course, RA Bazar, Naseerabad, Dhamial and Waris Khan Police Station.

The Race Course Police arrested 19 kite flyers while R.A.Bazar police netted 16 accused. Similarly, Naseerabad police held an accused and Dhamial nabbed four kite flyers. Waris Khan police also arrested a kite flying ban violator.

He said, Rawalpindi district police had finalized effective arrangements to control kite flying and aerial firing. Police officers continuously monitored the crackdown by staying in the field, he added.

An awareness campaign was also launched and awareness walks were organized in different city areas to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing.

Due to effective measures of the Rawalpindi Police, no untoward incident was reported.

The crackdown against kite flying and kite selling would continue, he said adding, those found involved in the deadly game could not escape the grip of the law.

The Police officers including Superintendent of Police, (SP) Saddar, SDPO Cantt and SHOs remained present in the field to monitor the crackdown.

Announcements were being made from the mosques and pamphlets against kite flying and aerial firing were distributed among the citizens in door-to-door campaign.

Strict monitoring was being done from high-rise buildings to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he informed.

He said that kite flying is a non-bailable offense and the accused would be punished with imprisonment of 3 to 7 years in prison and fine amounting to Rs 500,000.

Immediate legal action would be taken in case of aerial firing and kite flying, he said and informed that cases would also be registered against the owners of the buildings from where the kite flying or aerial firing would be done.

He urged the citizens particularly parents to stop their children from the deadly game. No one would be allowed to endanger the lives of others for their temporary pleasure, he added.