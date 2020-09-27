Police crackdown against POs: 2046 rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net as many as 2046 including 288 of A category criminals allegedly involved in terrorism, murder, dacoities and other heinous crimes during 2020.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched a special crackdown this year to net the POs and Court Absconders.

He informed that 10 accused allegedly involved in terrorism cases and 278 others, wanted in different murder, dacoity and other cases were sent behind the bars.

Similarly, Rawalpindi district police managed to round up 1758 POs of B category, wanted in cases registered in police stations of the district.

He said the CPO has appreciated performance of divisional superintendents of police, SDPOs, SHOs and their teams and directed them to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.