UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Crackdown Against POs: 2046 Rounded Up

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Police crackdown against POs: 2046 rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net as many as 2046 including 288 of A category criminals allegedly involved in terrorism, murder, dacoities and other heinous crimes during 2020.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched a special crackdown this year to net the POs and Court Absconders.

He informed that 10 accused allegedly involved in terrorism cases and 278 others, wanted in different murder, dacoity and other cases were sent behind the bars.

Similarly, Rawalpindi district police managed to round up 1758 POs of B category, wanted in cases registered in police stations of the district.

He said the CPO has appreciated performance of divisional superintendents of police, SDPOs, SHOs and their teams and directed them to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Murder Police Rawalpindi Criminals 2020 Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

7 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

2 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

2 hours ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

3 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.