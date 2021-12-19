Police crackdown against professional beggars continue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The police have taken an alleged beggar into custody from an area falls within jurisdiction of Cant police station in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the provincial government had issued directions to control begging culture in the province.

"Following the directives of the provincial government, Cant police station had taken a beggar into custody," he said.

The spokesman concluded that Bahawalpur police would continue anti-begging campaign in the district.