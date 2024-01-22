Open Menu

Police Crackdown Against Underage Drivers Continues, 53 FIRs Lodged

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police registered 53 FIRs against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

6642 FIRs had been registered against underage drivers till now, he added.

CPO while chairing a meeting held here at Traffic Headquarters had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said adding, that the parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

He said fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

