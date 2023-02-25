UrduPoint.com

Police Crackdown Continue Against Kite Flying, Aerial Firing

Published February 25, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police crackdown continued against the kite flying and aerial firing without any discrimination.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, SSP Operations, SP Rawal and senior officers inspected and monitor various areas to prevent kite flying.

During the crackdown, 357 kite flyers were arrested, and thousands of kites, strings, and sound systems were recovered whereas 27 were accused of aerial firing and possession of illegal weapons 02 Kalashnikovs, 20 pistols, 07 rifles and bullets were recovered from their possession.

Addressing the occasion, CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that incidents of loss of innocent lives and injuries due to kite flying and aerial firing are intolerable.

He said that complete implementation of zero tolerance against kite flying and aerial firing will be ensured at any cost.

Strict action will be continued in the crackdown, he added.

