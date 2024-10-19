Open Menu

Police Crackdown Continue Against Unfit PSVs, 987 Vehicles Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Police have impounded 987 unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) during an ongoing crackdown that has been initiated for more than 54 days, following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, informed police spokesman

He said that during this period, challans were issued to 8149 vehicle owners and drivers, and fines exceeding Rs 8.8 million were imposed on violators.

The operation focuses on ensuring PSVs are fit for the roads, along with checking route permits and driver licenses.

A total of 691 drivers were fined for not having valid licenses, and 27 licenses were cancelled due to negligence.

Additionally, 52 cases were registered against drivers and vehicle owners.

The police emphasized that the action was being taken to guarantee safe travel for the public. Police teams are also monitoring travel times to prevent reckless driving.

The spokesman warned that strict action would be taken against those who endanger the lives of citizens, including PSV owners and bus terminal managers found to be negligent.

A special squad from the City Traffic Police has been stationed at bus terminals to ensure compliance with safety standards.

