Police Crackdown Continue In Various Localities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Badaber Police Station Saturday cracked down on people involved in various crimes during the operation, the facilitators who gave shelter to the accused, including dangerous advertising suspects, were also arrested.

The arrested suspects are residents of the suburbs, who are also involved in possession of illegal weapons and smuggling, Police said.

Police recovered weapons and several cartridges from the possession of the accused. Police will start investigation by registering a case against all the accused.

