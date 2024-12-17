Open Menu

Police Crackdown In Havelian, Four Suspects Arrested In Triple Murder Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Police Crackdown in Havelian, four suspects arrested in triple murder cases

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) District police on Tuesday intensified their crackdown on criminal elements in Havelian and Lora, leading to the arrest of two key suspects after a shootout and the capture of a double murder accused in separate operations.

According to police sources, in Havelian, police engaged in an armed encounter near the railway track close to Sialy Ground with two suspects involved in a brutal murder-robbery case. The suspects, identified as Tayyab, son of Nawaz, a resident of Havelian, and Ehsanullah, son of Aftab, a resident of Peshawar, had recently booked a Suzuki Carry from Havelian.

Upon reaching Hazro, they allegedly killed the driver, stole the vehicle, and dumped the body before fleeing.

Following a tip-off, Havelian police intercepted the suspects, leading to an exchange of fire during which both suspects were injured. They were arrested in injured condition and shifted to the hospital.

The police recovered the stolen Carry Suzuki and a pistol from their possession. A case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to track down their accomplices.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation under the supervision of SP and DSP Havelian, Lora police successfully arrested a suspect involved in the double murder of two brothers over a land dispute. The incident occurred in Katli, within the jurisdiction of Lora police station, where Ameen, son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Chabgaran, allegedly used a firearm to kill Dilfaraz and Ikhlaq, sons of Mukhtar Ahmad.

Acting on intelligence, Lora police arrested Ameen and recovered the murder weapon, a 30-bore pistol, from his possession. A case has been registered against him under Sections 302 and 15AA at Lora police station. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

