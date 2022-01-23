Police crackdown intensified, 300 suspects questioned

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a police crackdown intensified aiming at eliminate crime, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

Rawal Town Police conducted search operations in different areas.

During course of action, search operations were carried out in Pahguari and surrounding areas of Bani police station.

Similarly, Pirwadhi police conducted search operation in Bangash Colony and surrounding areas.

While search operations were carried out in Fauji Colony and surrounding areas of Sadiqabad police station.

Police, elite force, ladies police, and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation. A total of 200 houses were searched and data of 300 suspects were questioned.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that the search operations will continue under the National Action Plan.

He made it clear that it was duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.