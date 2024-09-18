Open Menu

Police Crackdown Intensifies Ahead Of PTI Rally In Lahore On Sept 21

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:18 PM

They [Punjab govt] fear of PTI upcoming rally in Lahore, says Aliya Hamza

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 18th, 2024) In anticipation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) upcoming rally on September 21, law enforcement has intensified its crackdown. Police have arrested several PTI leaders as part of their efforts.

Ali Imtiaz Warraich, the PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, was briefly detained for two hours before being released.

Additionally, a late-night raid was conducted at the residence of PTI leader Aliya Hamza.

Aliya Hamza, who had been imprisoned for 16 months and is currently out on bail, expressed her frustration over the incident.

She stated that police officers from three different stations raided her home around midnight, conducting a thorough search.

“They fear PTI’s upcoming rally,” she remarked. “If I’m wanted, I should be informed properly.”

The sources said that further arrests of PTI leaders are expected in the lead-up to the event.

Meanwhile, the PTI announced formation of a 27-member committee responsible for overseeing the rally’s arrangements.

The announcement was made by PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and Secretary General Owais Younis.

The committee will manage all aspects of the rally’s organization.

The PTI also officially submitted a request to the district administration seeking permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 21.

