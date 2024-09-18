Police Crackdown Intensifies Ahead Of PTI Rally In Lahore On Sept 21
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:18 PM
They [Punjab govt] fear of PTI upcoming rally in Lahore, says Aliya Hamza
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 18th, 2024) In anticipation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) upcoming rally on September 21, law enforcement has intensified its crackdown. Police have arrested several PTI leaders as part of their efforts.
Ali Imtiaz Warraich, the PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, was briefly detained for two hours before being released.
Additionally, a late-night raid was conducted at the residence of PTI leader Aliya Hamza.
Aliya Hamza, who had been imprisoned for 16 months and is currently out on bail, expressed her frustration over the incident.
She stated that police officers from three different stations raided her home around midnight, conducting a thorough search.
“They fear PTI’s upcoming rally,” she remarked. “If I’m wanted, I should be informed properly.”
The sources said that further arrests of PTI leaders are expected in the lead-up to the event.
Meanwhile, the PTI announced formation of a 27-member committee responsible for overseeing the rally’s arrangements.
The announcement was made by PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and Secretary General Owais Younis.
The committee will manage all aspects of the rally’s organization.
The PTI also officially submitted a request to the district administration seeking permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 21.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, 2 injured in Dir Bala road accident11 minutes ago
-
Body of unidentified woman found near Margalla Hills2 hours ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi commends Law enforcement agencies as Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions Conclude Pe ..12 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour12 hours ago
-
Judicial reforms not person-specific: Aqeel Malik13 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour13 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated13 hours ago
-
Girl rape: accused arrested on CPO orders13 hours ago
-
DC directs officers to fulfill their responsibilities in Musakhel14 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in R Y Khan with grand processions14 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Nawab Shah14 hours ago
-
Open court held in R Y Khan14 hours ago