Police crackdown nets over 8kg hashish in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Attock police launched a crackdown against drug dealers on Tuesday, recovering more than 8 kilograms of hashish and 20 liters of liquor, while arresting six suspects in separate operations, these were on the directives of DPO Sardar Mavarhan Khan.

According to APP correspondent, ASI Ayaz Hussain Shah of Rangoo Police Station recovered 2,400 grams of hashish from notorious drug peddler Tanveer Ahmed, resident of Mohallah Dagi, Abbottabad.

Similarly, ASI Naveed Zeeshan of City Attock Police arrested Alauddin, resident of Mohallah Aminabad Attock, after recovering 1,420 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, ASI Amir Shehzad of Saddar Attock Police, in two separate operations, recovered 1,500 grams of hashish from Pervez Iqbal, resident of Dhoke Gaman Sarwala, and 20 liters of liquor from Sajawal Pervez.

In Hasanabdal, ASI Muhammad Faraz Khan of City Police recovered 1,350 grams of hashish from Sajid Mehmood, resident of Milad Nagar Hasanabdal, while ASI Iftikhar Ahmed of Saddar Police recovered 1,420 grams of hashish from Amir Shehzad.

Cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigation is underway.

