Police crackdown on anti-social elements continues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the police on Monday launched a crackdown on anti-social elements in the region.

In a successful operation, the SHO of Rohri police station apprehended notorious drug dealer Shoukat Jatoi, recovering 5500 grams of charas from his possession.

The accused, Shoukat Jatoi, was wanted in multiple cases and had been evading arrest. His criminal record includes cases registered under the Narcotic Substances Act and the Pakistan Penal Code.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan commended the police team for their efforts and directed them to intensify their operations against anti-social elements. The police crackdown is part of a broader effort to maintain law and order in the region and ensure public safety.