Police Crackdown On Criminals, Arrest Proclaimed Offenders
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Following the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Kandiwal police on Saturday arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder case. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the IPC.
District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on this occasion stated that a crackdown against criminal elements is underway to ensure citizen safety, with special teams formed to arrest declared criminals using all available means.
