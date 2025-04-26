Police crackdown on criminals, arrest proclaimed offenders

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Following the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Kandiwal police on Saturday arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder case. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the IPC.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on this occasion stated that a crackdown against criminal elements is underway to ensure citizen safety, with special teams formed to arrest declared criminals using all available means.

