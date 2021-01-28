(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Police crackdown on criminals continues, 16 accused arrested, drug dealers seized 3957 grams of hashish, 10 liters of liquor, gamblers seized a total amount of Rs 50,700, weapons seized.

According to the details, a 30-bore pistol, a 32-bore pistol, a 9mm pistol and a 32-bore revolver were seized from the illegal occupants. Attock police on the special instructions of District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani The team of President Hassan Abdal Police Station recovered 1240 grams of cannabis from accused Ibrahim Khan son of Fazal Hayat resident of Nazar Banda Tehsil Lahore District and arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Ejaz son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Pandighib seized 1260 grams of cannabis and arrested the accused and registered a case.

City Hassan Abdal Police Station team recovered 400 grams of cannabis from accused Shafaqat Ali son of Muhammad Amin resident of Hassan Abdal Police seized 420 grams of cannabis from Abdal and arrested the accused Separate drug cases were registered against him. The team of Jund police station recovered 637 grams of cannabis from accused Asad Ali son of Muhammad Aslam resident of Dohok Ranjal Dangi Mari Tehsil Jund and arrested the accused and registered a case. The accused Mudassar Mahmood son of Maqsood Ahmed resident of Rawalpindi, Mohammad Zaheer son of Mohammad Javed Dasakan resident of Rawalpindi and Masood Ahmed son of Mohammad Afzal resident of Rawalpindi recovered 10 liters of liquor from the accused and arrested the accused and registered a case.

Tahir Khan son of Muhammad Aslam resident of Mohalla Eid Gah Hazro, Hassan Khan Mohalla Munawarabad Hazro, Khurram Shehzad son of Mukhtiar Mohalla Eid Gah Hazro and Firdous son of Muqaddar Khan resident of Mohalla Munawarabad Hazro were arrested yesterday. Rs 10,700, 4 mobile phones worth Rs 40,000, total value of Rs 50,700 were seized and the accused were arrested. City Hassan Abdal team recovered a pistol 32 bore with 2 rounds from Nowshera District The accused was arrested and a case was registered. Attock Khurd police team arrested accused Afzal son of Raja C. Ghulam Gujjar resident Ziarat Thikriyan village Kamra Attock district revolver 32 bore with 2 rounds of ammunition was recovered and the accused was arrested and a case was registered.

The team of Bahtar police station Zahid Mahmood son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Fateh Jang pistol 30 bo MA 4 The team of New Airport Police Station arrested the accused Afaq Ilyas son of Muhammad Ilyas and recovered an illegal pistol 9mm with several rounds and arrested the accused and registered a case.