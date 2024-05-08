Police Crackdown On Criminals In Bahawalnagar
Published May 08, 2024
Bahawalnagar District Police, under the leadership of DPO Naseebullah Khan on Wednesday cracked down on criminals and traced and arrested 1056 accused involved in various cases. According to police sources, stolen property worth 48 lakh 73 thousand rupees was recovered and handed over to the original owners
While cracking down on illegal arms, 60 accused were arrested, and eight rifles, eight guns or repeaters, 41 pistols, one revolver, and 253 rounds or cartridges were recovered from their possession.
While taking action against drug dealers, 68 accused were arrested, and 16 kg (341 grams) of hashish, 2 kg (680 grams) of heroin, 1705 liters of liquor, 400 liters of liquor, and 50 kg of sawdust were taken from their possession.
While cracking down on advertising criminals, 11 of category A and 291 of category B criminals and 230 fugitives of court were arrested. While taking action against gamblers, nine accused were registered and nine accused were arrested.
