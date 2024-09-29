Police Crackdown On Display Of Weapons On Social Media, Seized Illegal Arms
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur on Sunday has launched a targeted operation against individuals involved in the illegal display of weapons on social media, following public complaints about criminal activity.
The operation was led by SHO City Police Station Aamir Hussain, with the support of the QRF team, District Security Branch, and other police units.
In a raid conducted near Pakhwal Chowk, law enforcement officers targeted the Hujra of Zeeshan, also known as Somi Sarkar.
The operation resulted in the recovery of a large cache of illegal weapons, including three 30-bore pistols, one 12-bore repeater, a rifle, a sword, and multiple rounds of ammunition.
The suspects were immediately taken into custody and cases have been filed under the Arms Ordinance.
The DPO has reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating crime from the district. "There is no place for criminals in Mansehra," he stated, adding that those involved in violent crimes and the illegal arms trade will face severe consequences under the law.
He emphasized that the police will not rest until all such elements are removed from the district.
