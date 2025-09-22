Open Menu

Police Crackdown On Drug Dealers In Haripur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Haripur police have stepped up their efforts on Monday to combat drug trafficking in the area, where in a series of operations, three drug dealers were arrested and significant quantities of narcotics were seized.

According to APP correspondent, SHO Khanpur police station Ijaz Ali arrested Salar and recovered 2 kg 460 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another operation, SHO Khilabat police station Siddique Shah arrested Anis Ahmed and seized 3 kg 890 grams of hashish.

Additionally, Additional SHO Sarai Saleh police station Naseer Hayat arrested Adil Khan and recovered 145 grams of ice and 100 grams of heroin.

Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

The police crackdown on drug dealers is part of a broader effort to curb the menace of narcotics in the region.

