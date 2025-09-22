Police Crackdown On Drug Dealers In Haripur
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Haripur police have stepped up their efforts on Monday to combat drug trafficking in the area, where in a series of operations, three drug dealers were arrested and significant quantities of narcotics were seized.
According to APP correspondent, SHO Khanpur police station Ijaz Ali arrested Salar and recovered 2 kg 460 grams of hashish from his possession.
In another operation, SHO Khilabat police station Siddique Shah arrested Anis Ahmed and seized 3 kg 890 grams of hashish.
Additionally, Additional SHO Sarai Saleh police station Naseer Hayat arrested Adil Khan and recovered 145 grams of ice and 100 grams of heroin.
Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.
The police crackdown on drug dealers is part of a broader effort to curb the menace of narcotics in the region.
APP/mfz/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crackdown on drug dealers in Haripur4 minutes ago
-
Two killed over domestic issue in Jacobabad area4 minutes ago
-
Dera police seize over 8.4 kg narcotics, arrest nine suspects4 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccine to safeguard girls from cervical cancer: AC14 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan are one family bound by history, faith: Uzbek envoy23 minutes ago
-
Syedal Khan inaugurates development projects in Balochistan, declares public welfare top priority23 minutes ago
-
PM departs for New York to attend 80th UNGA session24 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn of Cholera outbreak in flood-affected areas, urge preventive measures34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews urban development projects34 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put six gamblers behind bars; stake money, tools seized34 minutes ago
-
Encouraging HPV vaccination progress is seen; says Health chief43 minutes ago