Police Crackdown On Drug Dealers In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Police crackdown on drug dealers in Murree

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Murree police on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers and seized a significant quantity of hashish as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign under the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister

According to DPO Murree, Asif Amin Awan, the operations were carried out by ASI Satti and his team.

The police team in first operation arrested a drug dealer and recovered 510 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another operation, a drug dealer was apprehended and recovered 1,070 grams of hashish from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

The DPO stated that the crackdown against the drug dealers would continue.

He said police are committed to implementing the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister to make the region drug-free.

APP/mza/378

