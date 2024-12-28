Police Crackdown On Drug Pushers, Over 2,000 Arrested In Sheikhupura
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Police has launched a rigorous campaign against drug dealers and smugglers, resulting in the arrest of more than 2,000 suspects across the district this year in Sheikhupura.
According to DPO office, the police have also recovered significant quantities of illicit substances including 45 maunds of hashish, 4 maunds of opium, 50 kg of heroin, 20 kg of ice, and 50,000 liters of alcohol.
60 drug dealers have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and heavy fines. Notably, drug smuggler Atiq was sentenced to 20 years of life imprisonment with rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.
800,000.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura Bilal Zafar Sheikh emphasized the police's commitment to making Sheikhupura a drug-free district.
"The police will continue to take strong action against drug dealers and smugglers, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community", he said.
This crackdown is part of a broader effort by Punjab Police to combat drug trafficking and smuggling across the province.
APP/rtf/378
Recent Stories
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crackdown on drug pushers, over 2,000 arrested in Sheikhupura2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested,1385g hashish recovered2 minutes ago
-
Aggressive policy measures urged to regulate use of emerging tobacco products22 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk42 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh52 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad resolves public issues under CM’s Open Door Policy52 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to prioritize logical conclusion of committee52 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits Kolai Palas Kohistan, reviews law and order52 minutes ago
-
Consignment of relief goods dispatches on behalf of Governor to Parachinar1 hour ago
-
Family of three burned in North Karachi' gas leakage blast1 hour ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from Bostan Khan Road1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in abduction and visa fraud2 hours ago