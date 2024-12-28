Open Menu

Police Crackdown On Drug Pushers, Over 2,000 Arrested In Sheikhupura

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Police crackdown on drug pushers, over 2,000 arrested in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Police has launched a rigorous campaign against drug dealers and smugglers, resulting in the arrest of more than 2,000 suspects across the district this year in Sheikhupura.

According to DPO office, the police have also recovered significant quantities of illicit substances including 45 maunds of hashish, 4 maunds of opium, 50 kg of heroin, 20 kg of ice, and 50,000 liters of alcohol.

60 drug dealers have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and heavy fines. Notably, drug smuggler Atiq was sentenced to 20 years of life imprisonment with rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.

800,000.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura Bilal Zafar Sheikh emphasized the police's commitment to making Sheikhupura a drug-free district.

"The police will continue to take strong action against drug dealers and smugglers, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community", he said.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by Punjab Police to combat drug trafficking and smuggling across the province.

APP/rtf/378

