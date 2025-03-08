Open Menu

Police Crackdown On Gambling, 11 Arrested In Raids On Two Dens In Hazro

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Police crackdown on gambling, 11 arrested in raids on two dens in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Hazro and Jand Police on Saturday launched simultaneous raids on two separate gambling dens, arresting 11 individuals and confiscating substantial assets.

According to police reports, the Jand Police raided one den, apprehending six gamblers red-handed.

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Hazro led to the arrest of five more individuals caught in the act.

The police seizure included a significant haul of Rs 1 million in bet money, cell phones, and various gambling tools. However, the arrested gamblers claimed they were merely playing cards in the open to pass time during fasting, only to be raided by plainclothes police officers and booked on gambling charges.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

39 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

40 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

55 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

1 hour ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

2 hours ago
Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

3 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

3 hours ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

3 hours ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

4 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan