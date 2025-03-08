Police crackdown on gambling, 11 arrested in raids on two dens in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Hazro and Jand Police on Saturday launched simultaneous raids on two separate gambling dens, arresting 11 individuals and confiscating substantial assets.

According to police reports, the Jand Police raided one den, apprehending six gamblers red-handed.

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Hazro led to the arrest of five more individuals caught in the act.

The police seizure included a significant haul of Rs 1 million in bet money, cell phones, and various gambling tools. However, the arrested gamblers claimed they were merely playing cards in the open to pass time during fasting, only to be raided by plainclothes police officers and booked on gambling charges.

