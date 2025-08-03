Open Menu

Police Crackdown On Illegal Firecracker Sales, Dealer Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Police crackdown on illegal firecracker sales, dealer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a continued effort to curb the illegal sale of fireworks, Waris Khan police arrested a firecracker dealer and recovered a large quantity of fireworks and related manufacturing materials during a targeted operation conducted on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out following a tip-off about the illegal activity.

Police raided a location in Waris Khan and apprehended the suspect on the spot.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and possible collaborators involved in the illegal trade.

SP Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, stated that operations against the illegal sale and use of fireworks will continue.

He emphasized that such activities pose a serious risk to public safety and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

