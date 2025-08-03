Police Crackdown On Illegal Firecracker Sales, Dealer Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a continued effort to curb the illegal sale of fireworks, Waris Khan police arrested a firecracker dealer and recovered a large quantity of fireworks and related manufacturing materials during a targeted operation conducted on Sunday.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out following a tip-off about the illegal activity.
Police raided a location in Waris Khan and apprehended the suspect on the spot.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and possible collaborators involved in the illegal trade.
SP Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, stated that operations against the illegal sale and use of fireworks will continue.
He emphasized that such activities pose a serious risk to public safety and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering9 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations9 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted9 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir’s destiny can’t be written with fear or force,” says Mushtaq Hussain on Youm-e-Iste ..9 minutes ago
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza19 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 739 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies49 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..58 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"58 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs58 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar58 minutes ago