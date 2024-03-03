Open Menu

Police Crackdown On Kite-flying, Jubilant Firing Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Police crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A crackdown on kite-flying and jubilant firing by the Punjab police is going on across the province, and so far 3,045 cases have been registered under the Anti-Kite Flying Act this year and 2,770 violators arrested.

As many as 310,464 kites, thousands of string rolls and metal strings were also recovered from the accused.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that 550 cases regarding kite flying were registered in Lahore this year, 554 people were arrested, 13,198 kites, 3,932 string rolls and metal strings were recovered from the accused.

According to the spokesperson, 521 cases of firing into the air and display of weapons were registered in the province this year and 495 accused were arrested.

As many as 7,798 cases of illegal weapons were registered in all districts and 6,263 accused were arrested. As many as 337 Kalashnikovs, 574 rifles, 666 guns, 6,436 pistols, 86 carbines and thousands of bullets were also recovered from the accused.

A spokesman for the Punjab Police said that six culprits were arrested and as many cases were registered over jubilant firing in Lahore, 2,117 cases of illegal weapons were registered in Lahore and 1,767 accused were arrested, 149 rifles, 30 Kalashnikovs, 72 guns, 1,814 pistols, more than 13,000 bullets were recovered.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to intensify the crackdown on kite flying, jubilant firing and weapons display.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Punjab All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

21 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

21 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

21 hours ago
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

21 hours ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

21 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

21 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

21 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

21 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan