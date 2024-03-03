Police Crackdown On Kite-flying, Jubilant Firing Continues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A crackdown on kite-flying and jubilant firing by the Punjab police is going on across the province, and so far 3,045 cases have been registered under the Anti-Kite Flying Act this year and 2,770 violators arrested.
As many as 310,464 kites, thousands of string rolls and metal strings were also recovered from the accused.
A Punjab police spokesperson said that 550 cases regarding kite flying were registered in Lahore this year, 554 people were arrested, 13,198 kites, 3,932 string rolls and metal strings were recovered from the accused.
According to the spokesperson, 521 cases of firing into the air and display of weapons were registered in the province this year and 495 accused were arrested.
As many as 7,798 cases of illegal weapons were registered in all districts and 6,263 accused were arrested. As many as 337 Kalashnikovs, 574 rifles, 666 guns, 6,436 pistols, 86 carbines and thousands of bullets were also recovered from the accused.
A spokesman for the Punjab Police said that six culprits were arrested and as many cases were registered over jubilant firing in Lahore, 2,117 cases of illegal weapons were registered in Lahore and 1,767 accused were arrested, 149 rifles, 30 Kalashnikovs, 72 guns, 1,814 pistols, more than 13,000 bullets were recovered.
IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to intensify the crackdown on kite flying, jubilant firing and weapons display.
