Police crackdown on kite sellers, two held in muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Local police station apprehended two kite sellers during crackdown held here on Tuesday following sharp approaching of Basant festival.

Kot Addu police claimed to have recovered huge quantity of kites, string rolls from the accused identified as Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Naveed.

They were booked under criminal section 112/21 before sending to lock up.

According to SDPO Amjad Javed, raids against kites sellers and flyers would be continued on Punjab government's order.

He said the arrested accused were involved in selling kites secretly across the district.