UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Crackdown On Kite Sellers, Two Held In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:44 PM

Police crackdown on kite sellers, two held in muzaffargarh

Local police station apprehended two kite sellers during crackdown held here on Tuesday following sharp approaching of Basant festival

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Local police station apprehended two kite sellers during crackdown held here on Tuesday following sharp approaching of Basant festival.

Kot Addu police claimed to have recovered huge quantity of kites, string rolls from the accused identified as Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Naveed.

They were booked under criminal section 112/21 before sending to lock up.

According to SDPO Amjad Javed, raids against kites sellers and flyers would be continued on Punjab government's order.

He said the arrested accused were involved in selling kites secretly across the district.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Police Station Amjad Javed Criminals From Basant

Recent Stories

First lady's close friend files nomination papers ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Oman’s Perm ..

35 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 10

1 minute ago

Ashwin strikes twice to put India on brink of Test ..

1 minute ago

Cricket: India v England second Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

Thailand's daily new COVID-19 cases fall below 100 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.