Police Cracks Down On Metallic String And Kite Flying, Over 5,200 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police has launched a province-wide crackdown to eliminate metallic string and kite flying, ensuring strict enforcement of the Anti-Kite Flying Act.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 5,208 accused have been arrested and 5,100 cases registered this year across Punjab, including Lahore. During the operations, more than 508,000 kites and 19,795 string spools were recovered, while challans in 4,734 cases were submitted. In Lahore alone, police arrested 1,439 accused, registered 1,407 cases, and seized 31,157 kites along with 1,641 string spools.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to intensify operations against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers, and to strictly enforce the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill.
He stressed that this life-threatening activity would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and that zero tolerance would be applied to those involved in this dangerous practice.
He further ordered that individuals engaged in the online sale of metallic strings and kites also be brought under the law. The IGP appealed to parents to keep their children away from this deadly game and urged citizens to act responsibly by reporting incidents of kite flying to the police emergency helpline 15.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA ensures uninterrupted water supply to flood victims: MD3 minutes ago
-
ASP Sheherbano Naqvi selected for Asia Society’s Asia 21 Fellowship3 minutes ago
-
IGP, Italian police head discuss enhanced cooperation against terrorism, narcotics, and human traffi ..3 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum marks Defence Day3 minutes ago
-
Minister expresses sorrow over sudden demise of kabaddi player3 minutes ago
-
Police cracks down on metallic string and kite flying, over 5,200 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews drainage arrangements in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive continues in Murree13 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall predicted in Sindh, NDMA sounds alarm13 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews flood situation13 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails PM's relief efforts, assures comprehensive rehabilitation measures for flood vi ..13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays tribute to martyrs on Air Force Day13 minutes ago