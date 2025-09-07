Police cracks down on metallic string and kite flying, over 5,200 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police has launched a province-wide crackdown to eliminate metallic string and kite flying, ensuring strict enforcement of the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 5,208 accused have been arrested and 5,100 cases registered this year across Punjab, including Lahore. During the operations, more than 508,000 kites and 19,795 string spools were recovered, while challans in 4,734 cases were submitted. In Lahore alone, police arrested 1,439 accused, registered 1,407 cases, and seized 31,157 kites along with 1,641 string spools.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to intensify operations against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers, and to strictly enforce the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill.

He stressed that this life-threatening activity would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and that zero tolerance would be applied to those involved in this dangerous practice.

He further ordered that individuals engaged in the online sale of metallic strings and kites also be brought under the law. The IGP appealed to parents to keep their children away from this deadly game and urged citizens to act responsibly by reporting incidents of kite flying to the police emergency helpline 15.