Police create halting points to curb crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The police have created halting points to control crimes in the city with focus to curb street crime and theft incidents.

More than 20 vehicles and 66 motorcycles will be used for this purpose and hatling points to be created to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious persons and vehicles to curb the crime and criminal activities.

These halting points will work in various timings in the city and their locations can be changed in various timings.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that halting points had been erected in various areas of the city.

He said exit and entry points of Islamabad would be also cordoned off randomly along with other places at different venues and times.

The IGP also visited various areas of the city to review overall security arrangements under this new plan.

In order to prevent street crimes within the ICT, he said the police have adopted pro-active policy.

He said patrolling system within ICT had been revamped while efforts had been accelerate to curb crimes in the city.

The police chief directed the personnel assigned duties for such halting points to conduct checking smoothly and avoid any kind of inconvenience to the citizens.

He also asked them to adopt courteous attitude with citizens.