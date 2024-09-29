Open Menu

Police & CTD Carry Out Search Operation In Limits Of PS Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station.

According to police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directions Superintendent of Police (SP) City zone Khalid Mehmood Awan, a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police station by ICT Police teams including Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and lady police teams, he said.

He said during the search operation, 53 suspicious individuals, 15 houses and 06 hotels were checked.

Five suspicious individuals and seven unregistered vehicles were taken to the police station for legal proceedings, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the Federal capital, he said.

All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas as well, he added.

Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.

APP/rzr-mkz

More Stories From Pakistan