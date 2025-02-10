Police, CTD eliminate five terrorists in Karak operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) In a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Karak district, five terrorists were eliminated.

Karak police informed on Monday that the operation took place in Mir Kalam Bandh area early in the morning after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place, resulting in the elimination of five terrorists. Authorities recovered weapons from the slain militants.

Officials confirmed that there were no casualties among the CTD and police personnel during the operation.

The bodies of dead terrorists have been shifted to DHQ Hospital. Among those neutralized was a local commander named Mansoor, police said.

Police said that a clearance operation was s still ongoing due to the possibility of more terrorists hiding in the area.

