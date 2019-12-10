Police Darbar discusses legal demands of jawans

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The city police here Tuesday held a Police Darbar under supervision of Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur to discuss legal demands of police jawans including promotions and postings.

The police darbar was held at Malik Saad Police Lines and attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, SSP Coordination, SSP Traffic, Commandant Campus, DSPs, SDPOs, SHOs besides large number of police officials.

Speaking the police darbad, the CCPO informed that all available resources were being utilized for early resolve of problems confronted by police officials.

He said that all the legal demands of police jawans would be accepted on priority.

He further said that police officials should serve their energies for combating crimes from the society and play their vital role for complete elimination of the society's problems.

He assured that merit police would be adopted for implementation of promotion and postings.

On the occasion, the CCPO was briefed by police jawans regarding their problems over which he ordered for their resolving on the spot.