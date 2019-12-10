UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Darbar Discusses Legal Demands Of Jawans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:44 PM

Police Darbar discusses legal demands of jawans

The city police here Tuesday held a Police Darbar under supervision of Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur to discuss legal demands of police jawans including promotions and postings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The city police here Tuesday held a Police Darbar under supervision of Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur to discuss legal demands of police jawans including promotions and postings.

The police darbar was held at Malik Saad Police Lines and attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, SSP Coordination, SSP Traffic, Commandant Campus, DSPs, SDPOs, SHOs besides large number of police officials.

Speaking the police darbad, the CCPO informed that all available resources were being utilized for early resolve of problems confronted by police officials.

He said that all the legal demands of police jawans would be accepted on priority.

He further said that police officials should serve their energies for combating crimes from the society and play their vital role for complete elimination of the society's problems.

He assured that merit police would be adopted for implementation of promotion and postings.

On the occasion, the CCPO was briefed by police jawans regarding their problems over which he ordered for their resolving on the spot.

Related Topics

Police Traffic All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

45 minutes ago

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

1 hour ago

US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalizing trade a ..

46 seconds ago

Special persons must be encouraged: Punjab Univers ..

47 seconds ago

UN official to leave Mali for perceived separatist ..

50 seconds ago

US stocks dip as markets track trade news

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.