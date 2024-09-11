Police Darbar held at DIKhan police lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Acting District Police Officer Dera Tayyab Jan has directed the police officers and officials to perform their duty with honesty and dedication, ensuring the supremacy of law and protection of citizens’ lives and property and be polite and courteous with the people visiting to police stations and offices for solutions to their problems.

He said this while addressing the Police Darbar at Police Line Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan, Circle DSPs and SHOs were also present on this occasion. Police officers and jawans from all over the district participated and informed about their problems.

The acting DPO said that all available resources are being utilized for the solution of the problems of the police personnel, adding that all the legitimate demands of the police personnel should be addressed on priority basis.

The DPO expressed satisfaction and said the bravery and courage of the Dera police against the menace of terrorism was admirable. He said “I am well aware of the problems being faced by the police force and all the issues would be resolved.”

A special prayer was also offered for the establishment of peace and security in the country.