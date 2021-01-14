Police Darbar held at Sargoda Police Lines

A Police Darbar was held at Sargodha Police Lines under the chairmanship of SSP Telecommunication Sadiq Ali Dogar, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A Police Darbar was held at Sargodha Police Lines under the chairmanship of SSP Telecommunication Sadiq Ali Dogar, on Thursday.

About 500 police officers and personnel from Faisalabad and Sargodha participated in the Darbar.

On the occasion, SSP Telecommunication Sadiq Ali Dogar urged the telecommunication staff to improve coordination with the concerned district police units and further patrol the marked areas as crime hotspots. He directed to increase patrolling at night to further reduce crime.

He said the employees were trained to deal with the 15 calls received at the PUCR centers in a short period of time so as to ensure the arrest of the accused in the shortest possible time.

Promotion badges were also given to the promoted ASIs and head constables on the occasion.