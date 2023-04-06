Close
Police 'Darbar' Held In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Police 'Darbar' held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, Police 'Darbar' was held in Mardan Police Lines on Thursday, to listen and resolve the issues of police personnel.

He while addressing 'Darbar' said, "Police Jawans are an asset, pride, and soul of provincial police and nation, as they sacrifice their today for future of the country." "We owe an obligation to honor and support all of the police personnel who sacrificed their lives so that we, our families, and our fellow countrymen may live in peace," he added.

"Jawans are the ones perform their duties despite hardship and challenges." He advised the police officers and officials to do their duty with honesty and remain polite with the public at every forum especially in police stations and at check posts.

He ordered that the appointment of the inspectors and assistant inspectors at the level of the police stations should be done on merit.

The IGP instructed the top police officials to regularly hold meetings and 'Darbar' with the police Jawans to resolve their problems without any delay.

