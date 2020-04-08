UrduPoint.com
Police Decides To Make Lockdown Further Effective, Gears Up Awareness Campaign

Wed 08th April 2020

Police decides to make lockdown further effective, gears up awareness campaign

The Capital City Police on Wednesday decided to make lockdown further effective and speed up awareness campaign against Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police on Wednesday decided to make lockdown further effective and speed up awareness campaign against Covid-19.

In this connection, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation), Zahoor Baber Afridi presided over a meeting of all divisional SPs at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line.

The meeting reviewed measures to make lockdown further efficient to get a desired result of stopping spread of corona virus.

The meeting was informed that joint check posts have been established with Frontier Constabulary (FC) at various places in the city to make lockdown efficient.

Similarly, awareness campaign with the help of all stakeholders including Ulema and scholars for convincing people to implement preventive measures against the pandemic has been geared up.

Expressing his satisfaction over the ongoing awareness campaign and other measures , the SSP Operations directed to further intensify the campaign to make it more successful. He informed that joint teams of district administration, police and Pakistan Army, FC have formed which already started working in respective zones to make lockdown successful.

