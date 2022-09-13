- Home
Police Defuse Magnet Bomb
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Lalqila police on Tuesday defused a magnet bomb planted on a roadside in Lalqila area.
The police reached on the spot along with officials of bomb disposal squad and defused the bomb and averted any loss of live.
