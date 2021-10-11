UrduPoint.com

Police Delegation Visits Islamabad Safe City Project

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) visited Islamabad Safe City Project on Monday and was given a detailed briefing on usefulness of the project in the security situation.

The trainees of 24th Preliminary Command Course of National Police academy were briefed about the functioning of the project especially Operations and Monitoring Centre.

Director General Safe City Muhammad Saleem and Director (Operations) Syed Bilal also briefed about the advanced traffic management system and performance of smart cars, drone cameras and other features of the project.

They were also briefed about the prompt action of police after receiving emergency calls on Rescue 15 and contribution of the project in reducing crime.

The participants also expressed awe and satisfaction on authority's prowess in reducing crime and assistance being provided to the investigation officers. Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between the Islamabad Safe City Authority and the Course Commander Umer Riaz.

