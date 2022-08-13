UrduPoint.com

Police Deliver Notice At Residence Of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2022 | 12:45 PM

Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar has asked Attaullah Tarar to appear before (the authorities concerned if he believes in supremacy of law.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 13th, 2022) The police delivered a notice at the Lahore residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter at around 3:29 am, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar while addressing Atta Ullah Tarar wrote, "Atta Tarar you should appear as law is awaiting you. The police have delivered notice today at your residence. If you believe law has supremacy then you should come to Lahore for appearance (before the competent authorities).

Police, however, said that Attaullah Tarar, the PML-N leader and former provincial minister, was not present there at the time of delivery of the notice.

In response to Dogar's statement, Attaullah Tarar addressed the Punjab home minister in a tweet, saying, "Mr Hashim Dogar, I believed you were a minister, but you turned out to be a very non-serious character."

"What do you want to prove by sending the police to a house where I lived 15 years ago?"

He said that if this is your situation, how are you managing the ministry, he continued.

The SAPM asked Dogar to not cross limits in defending the anti-national narrative of his party.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter

Recent Stories

IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next ..

IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next $1.7b tranche on Aug 29

26 minutes ago
 Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independ ..

Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independence day tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Firefighters contain French blazes but caution rei ..

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns

12 hours ago
 Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.