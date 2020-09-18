UrduPoint.com
Police Denies Media Reports Of Man's Death Due To Roadblock

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:36 PM

Police denies media reports of man's death due to roadblock

The spokesman for the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan on Friday denied media reports that an injured man had died in an ambulance which had stuck in road blockade during Punjab chief minister's visit to Multan on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The spokesman for the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan on Friday denied media reports that an injured man had died in an ambulance which had stuck in road blockade during Punjab chief minister's visit to Multan on Thursday.

The spokesman, in a statement, said the deceased Azeem Mushtaq of Mauza Alipur was ploughing his field on his tractor. He fell on the ground and was run over by the tractor. His relatives called Rescue 1122 at 3:49pm. The rescuers reached the spot with an ambulance at 4:05 pm, but they found that he had already died.

They, however, shifted his body to the Nishtar Hospital, where the doctor also confirmed his death at 4:37 pm, he added.

The spokesman said on the way back to Mauza Alipur, the ambulance stopped at a barrier where someone recorded their video to give a false impression that the man had died due to the road blockade.

It may be added that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered an inquiry into Azeem's death.

The CM expressed grief over his death and promised action against those responsible for the road blockade.

