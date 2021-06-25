UrduPoint.com
Police Denies Providing Additional Security Strength To AIG Hyderabad Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:35 PM

Police denies providing additional security strength to AIG Hyderabad Region

The Hyderabad police have denied the baseless accusation that additional security personnel have been provided to the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jameel Ahmed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have denied the baseless accusation that additional security personnel have been provided to the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jameel Ahmed.

The police spokesman informed here Friday, quoting the SP Headquarters Aneel Haider, that the strength of the security for the Additional IGP, who has been staying at the Circuit House in GOR Colony since his posting last year, had not been increased.

He said the deployment of the police under the Shahbaz flyover, which is adjacent to the Circuit House, had been enhanced after the recent attack on the policemen under the flyover.

The spokesman said the social media reports were generating a wrong perception that too much security had been provided to Dr Ahmed.

The AIGP's stay at the Circuit House created a controversy in April this year when the local staff blamed his sons for manhandling them.

