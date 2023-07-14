Open Menu

Police Denounce False Propaganda Campaign Aimed At Discrediting Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police Friday took a resolute stand against a recent propaganda campaign that had emerged across multiple media platforms.

False information alleging a surge in crime within Islamabad was being spread, said a police public relations officer.

The Islamabad Capital Police's intensified crackdown on land grabbers has triggered a wave of disinformation and malicious rumors, intending to tarnish the department's reputation.

These baseless claims, including recent speculations about a leadership change involving ICCPO Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, are part of an organized conspiracy designed to undermine the esteemed institution's integrity.

Contrary to these fabricated reports, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the ICCPO, remains firmly committed to his position, diligently fulfilling his responsibilities to ensure the safety and security of Islamabad's residents.

The Islamabad Capital Police reiterate its unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding lives and property, and fostering peace within the community.

