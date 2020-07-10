Police department decides to restart cops' training from July 13

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Police department has decided to restart training of its employees from July 13.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that all training courses of police officials which were stopped on March 16 due to corona pandemic.

But now after substantial decrease in corona cases, the police department has decided to resume trainingcourses for its employees. However, SOPs would be implemented strictly duringtraining to save police cops from corona virus, he added.