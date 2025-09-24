Police Department, Kashf Labs sign MoU

The Bahawalpur Police and Kashf Labs inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide medical facilities to the police officials and their families

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Bahawalpur Police and Kashf Labs inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide medical facilities to the police officials and their families.

A ceremony was held at District Police Office Bahawalpur where District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and Director, Kashf Laboratories, Kashif Munir put their signatures on the MoU.

Under the MoU, Kashf Labs will provide medical facilities to the officials and personnel of Bahawalpur police and their families.