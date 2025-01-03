Police department released Performance report for the year 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) On the instructions of DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio, the performance report of Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police for the year 2024 has been released by the police department.

Total Number of Cases:

10116 cases were registered in SBA Range in the year 2024, 25556 wanted accused were arrested, 19869 accused were arrested. 183 murders, 17 robberies and 43 rapes cases were registered.

Encounters:

According to the report, 134 cases of encounter were registered, a total of 122 arrests were made, 18 robbers were killed and 100 were arrested in injured condition, 2 police personnel were martyred and 7 were injured.

Advertised and absconding suspects:

332, advertised criminals and 2365 absconding suspects were arrested.

Drug recovery:

1735 drug cases were registered, in which 2016 drug peddlers were arrested, 1533 kg 285 grams of hashish, 1474 pints 2132 bottles, 309 pails and 214050 liters of alcohol, 294 grams of heroin, 4 kg 180 grams of ice, 356 kg 680 grams of cannabis, 15 kg 900 grams of opium were recovered.

Recovery of Gutka Mawah:

1330 cases were registered in Gutka Mawah Main Puri, 1561 people arrested and issued challans, 38191 kg 163 grams Gutka Mawah Main Puri were recovered.

Recoveries:

Property worth Rs 53587200 were recovered, which include 8 motor cars,

8 other vehicles and 167 motorcycles.

Recovery of arms and ammunition:

766 cases of arms and ammunition were registered and 765 people arrested from whom illegal weapons were recovered, 94 shotguns recovered, 625 pistols revolvers Mauser, 2201 ammunition recovered, 253 cartridges, 7 carbines and 15 Kalashnikovs, 25 rifles recovered. 3 hand grenades and 1 dagger recovered.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervez Ahmed Chandio said that actions would continue across the range against anti-social elements and criminals.

