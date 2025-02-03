Police deploy over 1700 cops for anti-polio drive security

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have deploy over 1,700 cops across Rawalpindi to secure the anti-polio campaign, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

He informed that the police personnel will provide security to 772 teams of polio workers, aiming to ensure the safety of both teams and the public during the drive.

Under the security plan, the Elite Force, Dolphin units, and patrolling police will work together to safeguard the vaccination teams as they conduct door-to-door immunisations.

Rawalpindi Police are utilizing all available resources to protect the citizens' lives and property," the spokesperson said, emphasising a commitment to uninterrupted healthcare outreach.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar said that best possible arrangements have been made to ensure foolproof security for the polio workers.

Tight security measures reflect a proactive approach by the law enforcement to address potential threats and support public health initiatives aimed at eradicating polio in the region.