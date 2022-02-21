UrduPoint.com

Police Deployed At Examinations Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Police deployed at examinations centers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has issued directions for deployment of police personnel at Churches, examinations centers of Punjab Public Service Commission and other institutions for maintenance of security.

According to an official press release issued here, following the directives of Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, the DPO Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar issued directions to SDPOs and SHOs for deployment of essential police personnel at churches and examinations centers where exams were being held under the Punjab Public Service Commission and other institutions.

He said that no compromise would be made in maintenance of law and order at the institutions.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Bahawalpur PPSC

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

1 hour ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United ..

PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>