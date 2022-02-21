Police deployed at examinations centers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has issued directions for deployment of police personnel at Churches, examinations centers of Punjab Public Service Commission and other institutions for maintenance of security.

According to an official press release issued here, following the directives of Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, the DPO Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar issued directions to SDPOs and SHOs for deployment of essential police personnel at churches and examinations centers where exams were being held under the Punjab Public Service Commission and other institutions.

He said that no compromise would be made in maintenance of law and order at the institutions.